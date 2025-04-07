Terrence Howard Claims Diddy Tried To Seduce Him During Acting Lesson

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Terrence Howard said he distanced himself from Sean “Diddy” Combs after an uncomfortable encounter that began with acting lessons and ended with what he believed were sexual advances.

During a recent podcast appearance, Howard claimed Diddy invited him over repeatedly under the pretense of private coaching sessions but never actually rehearsed any material.

“Puffy invited me for weeks,” Howard said, claiming Diddy wanted him to be his acting coach for a while.”

According to Howard, the meetings were anything but professional.

“[I] go there, and he’s sitting around just looking. I’m like: ‘Okay, what’s the material you want to work on?’ He’s just looking at me,” he recalled. “Then next thing you know, okay: ‘Hey, will you help me? I wanna hear your music.’ So, I come over there and I’m playing the music. He’s sitting there, just looking at me, like waiting.”

Howard said it was his assistant who finally raised the red flag.

“So then my assistant was like: ‘He wants to hang out with you next weekend,'” he added. “I was like: ‘For what?’ He’s like: ‘I think he’s trying to f### you.'”

The “Empire” actor said he cut ties with Diddy shortly after that exchange, citing a broader refusal to compromise his values in Hollywood.

“I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way,” Howard said. “I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles.”

He added, “I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s### because the man card means everything.”

Terrence Howard talking about how Diddy tried to sleep with him 🫤🫤 pic.twitter.com/vjUknFASug — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 7, 2025

Diddy Faces New Charges

Terrence Howard’s comments come as Diddy faces mounting legal troubles. On April 4, federal prosecutors added two more charges to Diddy’s case—sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution—bringing the total to five. The new charges involve alleged crimes committed between 2021 and 2024.

Prosecutors claim Diddy used his entertainment empire to orchestrate a network of sexual exploitation from 2004 to 2024.

The indictment includes allegations that he arranged drug-fueled sex parties known as “Freak Offs,” where women were pressured into performing.

One alleged victim, referred to as “Victim-2,” was reportedly coerced into commercial sex acts and transported across state lines.

Diddy’s legal team has denied all allegations, insisting the relationships were consensual and no trafficking occurred.

His trial is set to begin May 5 in Manhattan federal court. He remains in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn. If convicted on all counts, Diddy could face life in prison.



