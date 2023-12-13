Teyana Taylor, Janelle Monáe & Victoria Monèt Are Trio We Never Knew We Needed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nahh, why Teyana Taylor playin like this!?

Teyana Taylor might need to join forces with Janelle Monáe and Victoria Monèt to give fans the R&B-reloaded version of “WAP” we never knew we needed.

Along with the commotion Kanye West caused with his Vultures album listening event, Taylor and a legion of her closest friends and fans descended upon Miami to celebrate her birthday. Based on the numerous stacks of ones present in the videos circulating online, it appears Taylor and company opted to celebrate at a strip club.

Victoria with Teyana Taylor and Janelle Monae pic.twitter.com/mpBPDcAzuC — Victoria Monét Updates (@victoriantribe) December 12, 2023

Considering the party was presumably taking place at the booty club, it seems almost natural that the woman of the hour would partake in the festivities herself. Following a performance of her hit single “On My Mama” and a celebratory shot, Monèt appeared to be on the receiving end of a sultry lap dance from Taylor, which Monáe rewarded by throwing cash on the pair.

Judging by the looks of the winding and grinding being done in the video, I would be somewhere punching the air if I were Iman Shumpert.

Check out more clips of the trip celebrating Taylor’s birthday in Miami below.