That Mexican OT Is Doing Features With Fans & Artists Who Hit Up His Instagram DMs?

That Mexican OT and Salt Lake City-bred newcomer Zazilla just teamed up for a new collaboration. And believe it or not, their recent joint effort ,“Ohhh Myyy,” was apparently the result of an Instagram direct message.

“I have been DM’ing That Mexican OT since 2021 ’cause I was a fan of his before I was even able to make this happen—we have been working on this for the last year,” Zazilla said in part. “And I had told my boy N8 that I f### with That Mexican OT from Texas and that I wanted to do a feature with him, mind you this is months before anything was even a thought.”

Fast forward to one fateful summer night in 2023, Zazilla got his shot to make the collaboration a reality.

“I get a call from n8 like, ‘Yo That Mexican OT is coming for a show make sure you get your $ right,’ so I got to it and a day before the show I got asked to go to Las Vegas for the weekend,” Zazilla said. “I almost went but again my brotha n8 called me and when I told him I was going to Las Vegas for the weekend he said you’re an idiot and made me really think about the opportunity I was trading for a lit weekend, so I stayed and it’s been one of the best choices I’ve made for my career.”

Long story short, Zazilla was fortunate enough to lock in with That Mexican OT prior to his viral single “Johnny Dang.” The YouTube video for the track currently has more than 39 million views and That Mexican OT, along with OhGeesy, was recently announced as one of the headlining performers for Berner’s upcoming Cookies Christmas event.

In essence, building relationships are everything and it worked out in Zazilla’s favor in this instance. Will you be DMing your favorite up-and-coming artist to collaborate with you now, or nah?

Check out the wavy collaboration between That Mexican OT and Zazilla below.