Tap in to see what the streamer’s response was to the backlash he received after making racist remarks about Quavo during a recent Kick stream prior to The Game’s featured appearance.

The Game and Wack 100 joined child predator hunter Vitality’s Kick stream just days after the streamer made headlines with his controversial remarks about rapper Quavo.

Despite the fact the streamer caused an uproar on social media after making discriminatory claims about Quavo, Game didn’t wast any time persecuting an alleged predator during Vitality’s recent stream. Video from the stream has since gone viral after social media users began reacting to the heated exchange that occurred when The Game confronted an alleged child predator suspected to be soliciting sex from a minor.

“You got a sickness bro, you need to cure yourself,” The Game said after smacking the man in the face with a plate of food. “And this is part of your healing. Like what’s going on in your mind bro?”

The Game appears to try to reason with the man, who claims he was 22-years-old and was purportedly caught by Vitality and The Game during his attempt to have sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old boy.

“Oh, that’s not cool, bro. It’s just not cool,” he continued. “Hey, look, listen, look at me, man. Look at me. Whatever happened to you in your life, whatever. I don’t know what these people don’t know, but whatever happened to you in your life, bro, you got to be a man and stand on that. Get past that.”

The Game just smacked this Child Predator trying to meet a 15 year old boy in the bathroom 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QlQO6oTWDz — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 30, 2024

The Game’s intense interrogation of the suspected predator continued as he began peeling back the layers to what may have caused the individual to act out in this deviant manner.

“You can’t be seeking out little kids and taking advantage of kids,” he said. “Maybe somebody took advantage of you, so maybe you feel like you got to take advantage of somebody else, bro. That’s not the way, homie. Yeah. You got to help yourself, bro.”

His frustration nearly coulminated in a physical confrontation as he expressed, “I’m like, bro, I got to walk away before I hurt this dude.”

After the situation was somewhat diffused, The Game confessed that his anger was in part, fueled by his empathy for the young man.

“You got to change your ways, homie,” he said. “Look at me, bro. Hey, yo, look at me, bro. You got to change your ways, bro. It’s not cool, homie. As sick as the whole operation is, homie, some part of me still got a heart, and I’m looking you in your eyes, bro. Yeah, we do feel bad. I feel bad for you, homie. And I shouldn’t feel bad for you.”

Streamer Vitality accused Quavo of pocketing a deposit for a stream and not showing up, after the fact. In the aftermath of the Migos’ rapper’s absence from the stream, Vitality exposed Quavo for allegedly running off with the $25,000 deposit in a brief remark many social media users deemed offensive and inherently racist.

“So, Quavo is not coming,” Vitality said. “No, he’s not coming. He took our deposit, right? Yeah, of course, Black people thing. But…”

Since the clip has begun circulating, Vitality has addressed the situation and denies he meant any ill-will by his comments.

“Nothing against Quavo,” he said. “I love his music. I love his work. And, I said, ‘He took the money and he never showed up,’ and I said, ‘It’s Black people stuff.’ Is that racist? It’s true! You guys knew that!”

Check out the footage of The Game on Vitality’s stream above.