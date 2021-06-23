Where Was The Game Last Night?

The Game continues to be one of the most interesting artists out here. And we’re still intrigued by him. Last time I checked, I thought The Game had retired from Hip-Hop. His last album, Born To Rap, had several proclamations on it, many of which included retirement.

But yesterday, in New York City, an active crowd of industry insiders gathered in a New York City cooler to see the Compton Bi-polar Bear in the flesh. It was not to be. He was a no-show. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but a lot of people were looking for his presence. So here’s a good sign. A lot of people did show up, including Dave East, Harlem legend Herb McGruff, DJ Boy Wonda, Sheek Louch from The Lox, Ransom, and a few other notables from the New York City Hip-Hop scene. This was all for the love of DJ Kay Slay, one of the most influential, popular street-minded disc jockeys out there. So, much love to DJ Kay Slay.

Back to The Game, because that’s why you’re here, aren’t you? Well, Kay Slay has a new album coming out and the word on the street is The Game is prominently featured on the album. He is SOOOOOOO prominently featured on the album that they promoted it as a listening event featuring The Game. So, this takes me back to some of the initial questions. Is The Game really retiring or is he easing his way back already? And also are these other rappers that showed up at the event going to be on the album, because that would be an amazing thing as well.

We are seeing a resurgence of lyricism and traditional Hip-Hop in some of the older artists. Younger too. I am just hopeful that we can pull together as a collective community and give all of the Hip-Hop it’s just due. Kay Slay seems to be doing just that.

More on all of this as it unfolds!

Peter Rosenburg just dropped a crazy album so I know Slay will too.