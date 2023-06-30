The Game And Monica Make A Big, Big Nude Splash

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game and Monica are a thing! They made their naked splash on Instagram. Peep the pics, peeper!

Damn, Goonica!

I don’t know why, but I thought Monica was dating C-Murder. I know C-Murder is in jail and it’s highly improbable that any real relationship could occur. Well, it looks like she’s moved on from one dope rapper to another dope rapper. The Game and Monica made their splash debut on social media just a few moments ago, publishing pictures on Instagram that depict themselves in a sudsy bathtub. This is definitely a statement and a half. This is a whole reality show in a few short posts. I had no idea they were so intimate. I don’t know what to say other than “Wow,” because “wow!”

Who saw this coming?

One thing’s for sure and two thing’s for certain, The Game has had his share of bad luck with the ladies, but it looks like that’s all changed now. His look is back in order! He still may owe quite a bit of money , but a move like this represents a big momentum shift. Anyway, shout out to these two. I’m happy for them both, and I hope they find great happiness in the future.

But Priscilla Rainey, a former participant on The Game’s reality show “She Got Game,” is persistently pursuing the collection of a $7.1 million judgment against the popular rapper. Rainey’s latest strategy involves focusing on The Game’s cryptocurrency holdings. As of June 20, the judgment, including accumulated interest, remains mostly unpaid, with Rainey managing to recover approximately $402,365.20 from Game’s assets, which accounts for roughly 5.65 percent of the original judgment amount.

Rainey has made significant efforts in post-judgment discovery, leading her to discover that the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase holds funds on behalf of The Game. It has come to light that The Game has recently been involved in the world of cryptocurrency, particularly demonstrating an interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a relatively new type of digital asset within the crypto sphere.

She better not come around Goonica! That may not work out for her!