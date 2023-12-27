The Game Rumored To Be Dating Daughter Of Notorious “Basketball Wives” Star

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Does The Game have a new boo?

The Game has been allegedly kicking it with a new woman who happens to be the daughter of a prominent reality star. Images began circulating of the West Coast rapper entertaining a female friend during a date at Nobu in Malibu over the weekend. Rumors are swirling that the woman in question, fully clad in matching black outfits with The Game, is none other than Shaniece Hairston, daughter of former Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozado.

The Game Spotted Leaving Christmas Eve Dinner With Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece 👀💕 pic.twitter.com/b1CY3EuJMM — Rap Generals (@RapGenerals_) December 26, 2023

While both The Game (44) and Lozado (48) are in their 40s, Hairston is a 30-year-old Instagram fitness model who was reportedly dating an NFL player signed to the New York Giants in 2022. On the flip side, Lozado also notoriously dated NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson and The Game has dated women regardless of their age gap previously. This was the case of the Compton native’s 2018 fling with India Love, who would’ve been 18 at the time.

Though this appears to be the first sighting of the pair together, they already seem to be a favorite amongst the masses despite the age gap between them. In the comments of an IG post sharing photos from the alleged date, YG appeared to show his support for the couple writing, “Bompton n###s do it betta.”

What do y’all think—do we have a new couple alert or do we need to mind our business?