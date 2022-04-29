Evelyn Lozada & Tahiry Blast Joe Budden Over Comments About Abuse Victims Being Bullies

Joe Budden has been one of the most critical media figures of Megan Thee Stallion’s claim that Tory Lanez shot her. On several episodes of The Joe Budden Podcast, the retired emcee made it clear he leans more towards believing Lanez.

A judge recently ruled Tory Lanez violated an order of protection by posting sub-tweets about Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) is not allowed to mention, contact, harass, or be in close proximity to the “Savage” hitmaker.

Joe Budden tried to flip the script and suggest Megan The Stallion was actually the bully. While discussing Meg’s interview with Gayle King, Budden compared the Tory/Megan situation to ex-NFL player Chad Johnson getting arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-wife Evelyn Lozada.

“For years, any time [Johnson’s] name came up, [Lozada] popped up. It had nothing to do with her. She popped up and said, ‘He did this,'” stated Joe Budden. “It didn’t matter the rehabilitation he’d done and didn’t matter the changes that he made, the apologies, both public and private.”

The 41-year-old New Jersey native continued, “Every time I do something positive, you’re gonna pop up with this victim story. And you are the victim, so I don’t take that away. But that’s bullying.”

Joe Budden Responds To The Backlash By Offering Prayers

Many social media users took issue with Joe Budden’s comments, particularly because several women have accused him of domestic abuse in the past. Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada fired back at Budden in The Shade Room‘s comment section.

“You should [have] used yourself as an example and kept us the f### out of it!! FOH!” wrote Evelyn Lozada on Instagram. Budden’s ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, also weighed in on the social network platform.

Tahiry is one of the women that accused Joe Budden of being abusive during their relationship. The former Love & Hip Hop cast member commented, “THE BIGGEST F###### NERVES ON EARTH!!! This is so wrong, so unfair but yet he still continues having a mic!”

Joe Budden also went onto The Shade Room page to address the backlash. The “Pump It Up” rapper wrote, “We were discussing reactive abuse, not ‘seemingly’ comparing situations… prayers to everyone involved. 🙏🏽.”