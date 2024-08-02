The Real Reason For The Divorce Of Cardi B And Offset

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is supposedly over, but it is not without a hitch to see how truly messy things are. It is not what you think and illseed goes beneath the surface.

The situation with Cardi B and her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset is getting ugly. I’ll be completely transparent here—I’ve known about their marital problems for quite some time. It looks like Cardi B put up a good fight and tried her best to maintain the marriage. However, allegations of infidelity have dogged their relationship for the longest time.

But it gets even deeper than that. First of all, you all know that she is pregnant. That’s something I knew as well but did not share. We should probably say a little prayer for her because I hear she’s having complications with the pregnancy due to the stress associated with the divorce.

We need to ensure she maintains this young human being developing in her body. However, it might be getting worse because there are rumors that Offset has another baby on the way at the same time that Cardi is pregnant. Word on the street is that this news was broken to Cardi B by Offset’s mother. Offset’s mom and Cardi do not get along, according to my sources, and in a heated fit of rage, the mom reportedly broke the news.

This is what set off the chain of events that led us to this week, sources say. The fighting is nothing new; it simply crescendoed with the revelation that Offset is having another baby. We knew it was going to be revealed at some point. But it just seemed to be too much for Cardi to deal with. We don’t know exactly what will happen with that other baby, but it may never be “seen.” If you know what I mean, you know what I mean!

Sources tell me that Cardi really didn’t want this third baby but truly loves Offset and was doing it for their union. They have a very tumultuous relationship, and she is reportedly obsessed with him. She loves him in a way that is hard for most people to understand. She’s over it now, though. Onto new things, right?