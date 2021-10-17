Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shines In ‘Black Adam’ Teaser

At yesterday’s DC FanDome, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dropped a teaser for the upcoming Black Adam flick.

A picture is worth a thousand words, so check it out below.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️



He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.



He is #BLACKADAM



The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

“It’s been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy again. In the first Black Adam footage, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics’ baddest bad guys. “The truth is I was born to play Black Adam,” Johnson said at the virtual fan event before the footage played, promising viewers huge action sequences and “breathtaking ‘h########’ scenes,” reported CNET.

Black Adam is set to premiere on July 22, 2022. In addition to The Rock, the film stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Cintineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Aldis Hodge. Like many films, Black Adam was originally set to be released this year, but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Created by Otto Binder and CC Beck in 1945, Black Adam was a bad guy in the original Captain Marvel series published by Fawcett comics. The film is being produced, in part, by The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions company.