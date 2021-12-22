The Snoop On The Stoop Is About To Get Sued By Snoop! Oop!

Snoop On The Stoop is going to get blooped by the Do-double G in court!

Snoop Dogg is just an enterprising brother, we take for granted that he may not be doing everything!

However, recently Snoop On The Stoop caught everybody’s attention recently! We even tagged Snoop!

The toy, which was recently made available all over the place, has made its mark. And, I was thinking about getting one! Why? It is a take on the “Elf on the Shelf” toy that is often times a staple in our homes during the Christmas season.

I’m not quite sure what that elf on the shelf is but I guess I could Google and see.

Its a dag on book!

Regardless, Snoop Dogg is not happy with this “Snoop on the Stoop” doll. The doll, which sits down with a blunt in its mouth, is meant to be funny and hilarious for the Christmas season. However Snoop did not find it funny!

In a tweet, the Dogg made it clear that he is going to sue those that created this action figure. He is not playing with them!

I have no connection to the SNOOP ON A STOOP product and will be taking legal action against those making it and whoever is selling it. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 18, 2021

He is going after them like a dog on a bone!

By the way, this thing is out there like roaches in the hood!

This year a Snoop Dogg elf doll “Snoop on the stoop” is causing a frenzy among festive-time shoppers. Inspired by the elf on the shelf, Chris Milnes from Muckychris.com, created a collectable elf doll of Snoop Dogg. The company specializes in making 3D projects and pop culture merchandise.

Made a Super Sized Snoop as a surprise gift. Feeling cute, maybe make the big ones to sell for Xmas, dunno. #3dprinting #snoopdog pic.twitter.com/s04X7EXXiY — Chris Milnes (@3Dmuckychris) October 16, 2020

I wish somebody would make me into a doll. But that time has passed! Maybe next lifetime.

Anyway, I am glad Snoop did that, Because it saves me a couple of dollars that I should be saving anyway.