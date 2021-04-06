The Suspected Men Sliding In Iggy Azalea’s DMs Are Revealed!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Well guys it’s time to talk about it.
Iggy Azalea has put thirsty men on blast, specifically those that DM her. But those direct messages are completely revealing and telling. When she revealed some of the people minus their names the Internet detectives jumped right on it. They took what detailed information Iggy left and overtly looked around at high following individuals to ascertain who was in her DMs. And they didn’t disappoint! Remember, this is all ALLEGED, but it seems like they are are on to something.
Most notable it seems like Travis Scott, a Jenner baby daddy, is one of those people that expressed a deep dark desire for Iggy Azalea. She in fact stated he wanted to kiss her “b#######” – allegedly! If you see the following, you see that there is a different in the number of followers from what she posted and the current IG following. But, the internet has pieced it together somehow. So, we’re going to have to look a little closer with this one because we do know the Internet does lie. However, I don’t think Iggy Azalea put this document out hoping or thinking that people would figure the guys out. She may have just blown her shot with a guy like Travis Scott. I don’t know if she likes him like that, but it could be offputting for the brother. Anyway Iggy Azalea should just do a song called “Dreams” in the lanes of the late great Biggie Smalls.
The inside of the a###, though?
What happens next? It’s anybody’s guess but let’s hope that it becomes more interesting because Iggy actually made us interested in her again! Kudos to her. Oh by the way here the other two guys that allegedly slide into her DM’s looking for some play! They don’t matter to us too much, honestly but here they are.
Steve Aoki, a DJ…
Brooklyn Beckham….