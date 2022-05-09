The Woman “Accused” Of “Killing” Kevin Samuels Speaks Up And Out!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kevin Samuels still being talked about, but his girl feels like she’s being treated terribly.

The mystery surround in Kevin Samuels continues. The relationship guru known as Kevin Samuels continues to mystify and captivate audiences all over the Internet. This is entertainment for many, but a man has died.

As you already know, the 56-year-old (or is that 57?) lightning rod of controversy died of unknown reasons last week. There were numerous levels of speculation to his passing. Some asserted that he simply had a heart attack and drank too much Red Bull. Others allege (without any proof) that he was doing heavy drugs, which could’ve included cocaine and fentanyl. Beyond that, others charge that he might’ve actually been murdered by a woman that was acting on behalf of the whole female contingency that hates Kevin Samuels. That woman is Ms. Ortencia Alcantara.

They are still talking about this guy as if he is alive and they persist to hate him even in death. More than Hitler and Richard Nixon. Nevertheless the woman who is the subject and centerpiece of this controversy is speaking out. Ms. Ortencia Alcantara has said on social media – that I have not independently confirmed – that she has been forced to defend herself despite doing the right thing.

She is reportedly a nurse and there has been some scrutiny as to how he could’ve died on her watch. Actually on her body, but that’s another story. Anyway I have been informally been polling people to see how they are thinking and feeling about the whole situation and many people, both men and women are upset. There is still a large amount of people that feel empathy and love for dude even though there’s also a large number of people that despise him.

IT’S CRAZY HOW COMPLETE

STRANCERS TRY TO HURT YOUR

CHARACTER. BELIEVE IT OR NOT,

THERE’S STILL GOOD HEARTED

PEOPLE IN THIS CRUEL WORLD UNBELIEVABLE TO THINK I HAVE

TO CLEAR MY NAME FOR DOING

I’M A HUMBLE SIX FIGURE WOMAN

NO NEED FOR A ONE NICHT STAND. MY

FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS

KNOW I’M A GOOD PERSON. PEOPLE ARE EVIL BUT SENDING YOU LOVE…

What do y’all think?

By the way, I cannot find the original post anywhere. There are numerous fake Ortencia Alcantara’s on IG and other social media. Somehow, I think this is the real one.