Tommy Davidson Dishes On HEATED Incident With Will Smith!

Thus far, the event of the 94th Academy Awards is still arousing a slew of reactions. Needless to say, the Best Actor, reminds the world of his passionate and his protective nature. Moreover, Tommy Davidson dishes on a heated incident that he had with Will Smith.

As a matter of fact, the situation centered on Jada Pinkett-Smith. At the time, along with the actress, Tommy Cat was filming, Woo. Unbeknownst to his co-star, the comedian had previously spoke with the movie’s producers about changing its ending.

Recently, the consummate creative remotely visited Good Day New York. While, speaking with Rosanna Sotto, he recalls a near fight with the West Philly native. In fact, Big Will stepped to the comic and quickly tested his gangster.

Again, Jada was against the movie’s proposed changes of including a wet smooch at its end. So, miscommunication nearly leads to mayhem. “They didn’t tell the truth [to Jada],” claims the stand up individual.

Of course, “Will comes into the trailer, and he’s looking like the other night coming towards me,” shares Tommy Davidson. “I had no idea what he was talking about, so words were exchanged, and I asked him to go outside, and Jada didn’t let it get to that level.”

Press play and get all the info. Remember, Tommy says it best, “When emotions is high common sense is at an all-time low.” However, some folks do not take too kindly to disrespect.