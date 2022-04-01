Was Jada Pinkett-Smith Cackling After The Oscar’s Slap Down?

Often, during times of undulating stress one may react in a variety of ways. At times, expelling nervous laughter is as organic as breathing. So, is this the case with Jada Pinkett-Smith?

Recently, a video purportedly shows the veteran actress reacting to her husband, Will Smith, assaulting Chris Rock. So, in some way has the footage been doctored? Or, is it clearly demonstrating Jada Pinkett-Smith cackling after the Oscar’s epic slap down?

This is FKCED UP pic.twitter.com/2Z8CZf6Nzd — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2022

Early reports suggested that both Will Smith and Chris Rock made amends. However, that information is completely inaccurate. In fact, the comedian has gone on to convey his insight on the matter. So, too, has the cultural critic.

As of late, she champions peace and reflection. Moreover, she insists that “healing” is a necessity. “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” unequivocally reads an Instagram graphic. Effortlessly, Jada Pinkett-Smith shares her truth.

Be that as it may, the angle of the circulating footage calls into question her credibility. Could, the thespian be playing up a strategically-crafted part? Or, is she a human, who is allowed to experience an array of emotions?

Whatever the case may be, the Alopecia advocate definitely experiences a strong emotion.

Check out the quick clip and leave a comment.