Tommy Richman Accused Of Jacking New Hit!

The internet comes after Tommy Richman, but are they wrong?

Tommy Richman is back in the mix, but this time, it’s not just for his music. Word on the street is that his latest track “Actin Up” might be a little too inspired by an oldie but goodie. Some folks are saying the Virginia native may have borrowed elements from Cadillac Don and J-Money’s “Peanut Butter & Jelly!”

Now, before we get into that, let’s talk about Tommy Richman. The dude blew up last year, making a name for himself in a time when Kendrick Lamar had Hip-Hop on lock. His hit “Million Dollar Baby” was everywhere, and the way he moved had people curious. See, Tommy kept things real ambiguous when it came to his background—until folks realized he was white. No problem there—Hip-Hop embraces talent from all walks of life. But as time went on, he started making some suspect comments, leading some to call him a culture vulture. He never got fully canceled, but let’s just say a few eyebrows were raised.

It seems like Tommy wanted to branch out beyond Hip-Hop. Cool, no one wants to be boxed in. But now, here we are with “Actin Up”, and some heads are saying that he took a little too much from “Peanut Butter & Jelly.” The most notable similarity? That steel drum element is the same vibe Soulja Boy made famous back in the day. Yes, SB is an OG now.

I gave it a listen, and I’m thinking… eh, it might not be that deep. But let’s not jump to conclusions. We gotta do the side-by-side comparison. So check it out below and let me know—did Tommy jack the sample sauce, or is this just a case of the petty internet? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

-illseed out