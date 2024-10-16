Tommy Richman “Isn’t A Hip Hop Artist” But Sure Wants Rap Grammy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tommy Richman’s breakthrough single “Million Dollar Baby” was submitted in two rap categories for the 2025 Grammys.

Tommy Richman, best known for the smash hit “Million Dollar Baby,” sought Grammy nominations in two rap categories. Richman’s popular single was submitted for the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The categorization was notable since Richman, who is white, claimed he’s “not a Hip-Hop artist” in a since-deleted tweet on October 2. Richman faced backlash for his comments as DJs and fans questioned why he was distancing himself from Hip-Hop.

“Glad I got the PSA before I did my radio mix,” DJ Hed wrote in reaction to Richman’s declaration. “I now have 2 open slots. What should I play? (From an artist proud to be Hip-Hop). NO ONE is bigger than the culture.”

Richman later clarified himself.

“I’ll say again, I’m thankful for everything,” Richman wrote. “I’m saying I don’t wanna be boxed in. I grew up on Hip-Hop. But I’m a singer. I meant to say I’m not SOLEY a Hip-Hop artist.”

DJ Hed responded, “Understood, however there are nuances that can be perceived when statements are made. I don’t believe you have malicious intent but I do believe there is much to be learned about the system that you have entered within this thing we do. I hope it works out for you (Not sarcasm).”

Joe Budden was less considerate than DJ Hed.

“You in that group of people that can receive your success and never have to talk to Black people,” Budden said of Richman. “But the first time you speak … you saying it when Hip-Hop has broken you and accepted you, it gives us remnants of all of the white acts who their barrier of entry is Hip-Hop and then they abandoned it, throw it to the side and start doing country folk music and act like that s### never happened.”

Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” became one of 2024’s biggest hits, largely thanks to TikTok. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Richman dropped his debut album Coyote in September.