Tony Rock To Will Smith: You’re Nominated For ‘These Hands!’

So, Tony Rock emphatically answers the question. What good is the truth if it’s watered down? In fact, he sends a clear message to the Best Actor. Rock assures Will Smith that he’s nominated for “these hands.”

In essence, the solid showman is reaffirming his perspective. Recently, the good folks at The Shade Room captured a portion of the Tony’s set. There, he vehemently spit venom towards the Smiths.

Still, the fallout from the 2022 Oscar’s Slap Down, remains divisive. However, the established entertainer is emphatically Team Rock. Again, while on stage, Tony torches on both Will Smith and his wife, Jada. Soon, the funny man flexes his acrid wordplay. “If you think you gonna to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the mother**king Oscars!”

Of course, the commentary continues, “And, if you walk your a** up here, you ain’t nominated for sh*t but these motherf*cking hands!” exclaims Chris Rock’s younger brother. Above all, the serious comic conveys that he is on go time. “Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, n*gga. Every time you see me do a show, pop!”

“I didn’t want to start the show like that,” he admits. Nevertheless, Tony Rock is big mad and he says as much. “You gonna hit my mother**king brother because your b#### gave you a side-eye?”