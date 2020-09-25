Tory Lanez Asks Questions And Professes Love For Megan Thee Stallion!

(AllHipHop Rumors) When Tory Lanez said, “I got time today,” people assumed it was him going LIVE to tell his side of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting story. Well, it was the biggest, corniest disappointment you could imagine when he actually revealed that he was releasing a new album. The internets have been going on and on about this.
So, he is basically looking to make a few bucks for allegedly shooting a Black woman. READ THE ROOM, BRO!
Just the other day, the pigs refused to seek justice for Breonna Taylor, a first responder that was essentially killed by the cops. By the way, the Attorney General is a Trump supporter and B!tch McConnell was at his white wedding so you know the fix was in. “No justice for you negroes!”
Anyway, Tory drops this album, which shall remain unnamed, because it is in such poor taste, I cannot mention it. Here are some of the nuggets included, which I swiped.
“Megan people tryna frame me for a shootin’/But them boys ain’t clean enough/I see how they teamin’ up, watchin’ and I’m calculatin’/Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardize the outcome waitin'”
This guy is coming like he thinks he’s Tupac now.
He also implies she’s a liar and says outright that he did not do the shooting.
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowin’ I ain’t do it, but I’m comin’ at my truest/Tryna keep this shit two hunnid with you, shorty, I can’t prove it.”
Can’t prove it? I guess he bakes in that he’s gonna be found guilty. Being arrested for the gun is not a good sign and I wonder if they did ballistics and whatever at the scene? Was there residue on him or is that just stuff in the movies?
Also, is he in love with her? Or is this platonic? At any rate, he says he wants to work it out. I think its too late for that.
“Somehow I’m still down to renegotiate the unity/My heart is some foolery, this shit is just confusin’ me.”
HA! Tory saves the best for last.
“Gotta see a couple questions: “how the fuck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”
Well, this is trickier. I can’t even begin to answer that one, but I am sure it will come out in court. By the way, will this see court? Megan has said she is not going to testify and Tory has not been charged for any assault affiliated with shooting the femme fatale rapper. I think Tory overplayed his hand on this one, but I am quite sure his legal team approved this. In fact, I think he just revealed his defense. What if Megan gets mad and decides to cooperate? Problematic for the Canadian rapper/singer.
Megan has already addressed him and she wasn’t giving him compliments.
“Tic tac toe, I’m gonna X this b##ch/If a hit dog holler, I address that s##t,” she spits. “Got shot two times and I ate that s##t/Bounced right back with a Revlon deal.”