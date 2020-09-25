Tory Lanez Fuels Beef…And FOLKS SIT DOWN TO EAT!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Rick Ross!
Rick Ross was not impressed by Tory Lanez dropping a new album just days after the failure to indict the killers of Brionna Taylor. The Miami mogul, who now lives in Atlanta, said that he was unimpressed by the move and said that it was very poor timing. Rozay also managed to promote a number of his interests in each social media post which was not missed by someone like myself. But I don’t question his sincerity in the words he spoke. He also knew that he was definitely going to get likes, views, and press.
JR Smith!
Tory also managed to respond to JR Smith, who dissed him for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion and Mr. Smith manage to respond in kind. On a song, Tory addresses the NBA basketball star. JR Smith is a foot and a half taller than Tory, who is about 5’1″. Smith is 6’6″. For the record, Megan is 5’11”.
Here is how it went down:
Tory: “J.R. Smith, it’s the pot that piss / And you the last cat that should talk about some shots that hit.”
JR: “i got time today too! 🤣🤣,” J.R. said. “bout to get real 🌶🌶”
By the way, Tory claims to be 5’7″ but just about everything says 5’3″…so you be the judge.
Megan Thee Stallion’s producer!
Now the most Sting of all of these people going at Tory Lanez is Megan Thee Stallion‘s producer LilJujumadethebeat and he has said something very definitive. On Twitter, he basically said that ballistics has already indicated that the bullets in Megan match the gun Tory was arrested for. There has been no reports of this that I know of, but it could be under lock-n-key as well. There is some chatter that this isn’t completely true and that there was no gun powerder residue when he was arrested. I don’t know if this is facts.
Tory Lanez has broken his silence after roughly 2 months of quiet…perhaps there will be a couple more months of silence.
As for Megan, she is embracing her blessings….see this Saturday.