Is Tory Lanez Running An NFT Scam? Some Fans Seem To Think So

Tory Lanez is just the latest rapper to get in on the NFT craze. But some fans think that he’s trying to pull a fast one.

In a recent Instagram post, the controversial rapper claimed that “all the avenues were taken away from [him]” thanks to the blowback from the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

To make up for lost income, Tory Lanez turned to the world of NFTs.

Check out his Instagram post below.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a fancy way of saying “digital authentication.” AfroTech explains that, in a nutshell, anything that was digitally created should get an NFT to verify that what you’re seeing is the original digital creation, which sets it apart from replicas. Because NFTs have helped their owners earn a pretty penny, Tory Lanez — and other artists like Rick Ross, Waka Flocka, and John Legend — have invested their money in them.

Naturally, Lanez’s move into the NFT market has earned him kudos from his contemporaries. Timbaland, in particular, sent his well-wishes in the IG comment section. But some fans — who claim to be experts in the NFT market — claim Tory Lanez is running a scam.

An anonymous tipster sent us some of the more damning comments, which you can see below. What do you think the truth is? You be the judge.