Trick Daddy Threatens To Leave Florida Over Proposed Ban Of Adult Video Website

Find out why Trick Daddy threatens to leave the Florida if this popular adult site becomes inaccessible.

Trick Daddy is seemingly furious over Florida’s rumored plan to ban the popular adult website Pornhub and allowed his frustrations to reach a boiling point during his recent livestream.

During a fiery live the veteran Miami rapper unleashed a profanity-laced rant, threatening to leave the Sunshine State if the site becomes inaccessible. In fact, his address kicks off by counting down the days until the proposed ban would go into effect — alluding to his departure syncing up with the quickly approaching deadline.

“If y’all take Pornhub off the internet in Florida, b#tch, I’m outta here,” Trick Daddy declared.

As an individual off camera chimed in, telling Trick Daddy, “You got 14 days to pack your sh#t” the “I’m A Thug” rapper responded and confirmed his intent was true, saying, “I love y’all, but if they take Pornhub out of Florida, b#tch, I’m outta here, I swear to God.”

Trick Daddy continued, doubling down on his outrage and identifying the move a personal attack.

“You don’t have access to Pornhub and TV, b#tch, I’m gone,” he said. “14 days, b#tch, I’m gone, man.”

In the rant, Trick Daddy also called out women in Florida, accusing them of being inconsistent in their behavior.

“Women down here, y’all act funny,” he said. “Y’all act wishy-washy. Y’all ration out the p#### and the head,” he said bluntly. “So a n#gga learned to just get by.”

As the tirade escalated, Trick had a message for both the women, and lawmakers in Florida.

“If you get rid of m############ Pornhub, it’s a Florida without the Trick, Daddy, Dollars, Sugar. You won’t put no sugar on my tongue if you ain’t got no Pornhub.”

For those wondering what exactly has Trick Daddy fuming, its the proposed p### ban apart of legislation being shopped in the rumored “Project 2025” agenda linked to conservatives. Earlier this year, the adult film industry mounted an aggressive approach to entering the political fray via the “Hands Off My P###” campaign. The campaign has spawned numerous ads that hit websites across the adult industry, warning viewers about conservative efforts to crack down on explicit content. According to a report from The Daily Beast, this $100,000 initiative was launched on October 7 and targets battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

@msnbc The p### industry has launched a “hands off my p###” campaign, targeting Project 2025, with video ads on pornographic websites. “Everybody looking at online p### in those states being told, right then and there when they’re thinking about that, that JD Vance and Donald Trump will make p### a criminal offense if they get into office? What is the likely effect of that on, say, I don’t know, the gender gap among voters in the swing states?” @The Rachel Maddow Show asks. ♬ original sound – MSNBC

The campaign’s main goal is to target the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 plan by highlighting the fact that it isn’t just a talking point, but rather a full-on plan to criminalize p### and prosecute those who create it. The ads scream, “Don’t let them control what you watch” and “Keep your hands off my p##n.” With statistics showing that 44% of men aged 18 to 29 and 57% of those aged 30 to 49 watched p##n in the last month, the campaign knows its audience well.

Check out the video above for more details on the efforts to ban p### across the U.S.