Tristan Thompson Allegedly Paid Porn Star to Abort Love Child

The NBA’s, Tristan Thompson, is snatching down headlines. It’s his alleged off-court antics that are arousing interest. Details pertaining to him cheating on Khloe Kardashian are everywhere. Recently, more salacious news broke. The professional baller allegedly paid a porn star “to get an abortion,” this according to the Jasmine Brand.

To begin with, Aereon Clark performs as adult actress Slim Danger. She shares a son with rapper Chief Keef. Therefore, to help financially provide for her family she works as an adult actress. The thotty thespian contends that “she met Tristan at a swinger’s party in Los Angeles.”

Furthermore, it’s the the professional finesser’s TikTok which is grabbing attention. There harrowing accusations arise. For instance, for an array of special services she insists that TT paid her thousands of dollars. This includes everything from an initial “consultation,” to sex and to pregnancy termination.

Consequently, Slim Danger, is the latest lady to blast Tristan’s trifling behavior. “This man right here, yes, I met him at an L.A. swingers party. He paid me over $15,000 in cash. And, yes yes, I was also paid to get rid of the baby. This right here is the check that I was received just to have consultation. Just to talk to him before the $15,000 was even established,” importantly alleges Slim.

More importantly, this comes as Tristan is battling womanizing claims. Recently, on December 2, Maralee Nichols gave birth to her son, as confirmed by Us Weekly. She alleges this is Tristan’s third child.

Similarly, she too contends that the Sac center, strongly suggested she end her pregnancy. Radar Online reports the supposed caustic text message. In it, the liberal baller pressures Maralee to get an abortion with “this 75k.”

So now, the friendly baller moves to silence Nichols nagging claims. In the paternity suit with Maralee, Tristan wants a gag order. To wrap up things, unlike Tristan, the big baller continues to live his best life. The more kids the merrier, right?