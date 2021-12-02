Twitter Drags Hulu Doc, Astroworld: Concert from Hell

Travis Scott is celebrated for his compelling creativity and his magnetic appeal. The heartbreaking events from the 2021 Astroworld Festival are haunting. A new Hulu documentary, Astroworld: Concert from Hell attempted to explore the tragedy. Due to public outcry –magnified by concerned Twitter users — Hulu has yanked the documentary.

By, undertaking this albatross, Hulu had to get it right. It has to understand and appreciate the burden of delivering an unbiased account. The Astroworld Festival has been transformed into hallowed ground. A dire combination of unforeseen factors resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

So, will this insight help the collective cope? Will this help to reignite interest into La Flame’s artistic integrity? Understanding, a catalyst to forgiveness, may be delivered through the lens of this documentary. As of now, Hulu has reconsidered and has shelved the documentary.

If the motivations are pure, then after watching Astroworld: Concert from Hell, perhaps some much needed healing may have commenced. What then happens if Hulu is only looking to capitalize off destruction? What, if any, lasting ramifications will this have on to Travis Scott?

Twitter is not playing with Hulu. What’s that, are those pearls being clutched? A’hem, about those calculated –er — motivations… Somewhere a money machine is very sad.

Their passionate write up contained the following:

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.

Vaseline was slathered all over its virtual face. Check out Twitter’s reaction. It. Is.Not.Playing.With.Hulu.

With all due respect, great documentaries document stories as they play out, and sometimes bring truth and justice where it was missing before.



Whether Hulu lives up to that standard is another question. — Bright Side O’ Da 4ce (@FNtwo18seven) December 2, 2021

I agree, but I feel like context is important to most good documentaries, and it's hard to get that when you make it so close to the event itself



It can be informative, but right now it's just news. So just call this what it is: in depth news coverage, ala 20/20, etc. — Kat (@DogSuffragette) December 2, 2021

That Hulu Astroworld “doc” being made this soon is so tasteless. — LLRJ (@AyeJayEm_) December 2, 2021

Astroworld: Concert from Hell is now streaming on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/O8fqQkgIQh — SAINT (@saint) December 2, 2021

Yeah, it felt evil and the lack of empathy was astonishing but ABC capitalizing on the demonic thing is gross too. https://t.co/Vw4TN5MR9a — Alli Taliaferro (@allitaliaferro_) December 2, 2021

While many are met with shocked indignation perhaps this investigative account will deliver some peace. Hey, it could happen.