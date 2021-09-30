Twitter Users Ponder The Question: Did Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Bump Uglies?

Snoop Dogg is a legend. Martha Stewart is an icon.

They’re both very well paid.

So it makes sense that these friends and business partners have been successful on every project they worked on together. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the Harold & Maude-style pairing of these two entertainers who somehow work despite coming from two seemingly different worlds.

But all that chemistry has led some Twitter users to speculate whether Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart ever bumped uglies — ever did the nasty — ever danced the horizontal mambo.

In other words, did Snoop ever have Martha a##-down and face-up? Is that the way she likes to f##k?

Some Twitter users are pretty convinced they did.

Do y’all think Snoop and Martha ever came close and then stopped themselves like we can’t we’re business partners — Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) September 29, 2021

Snoop BEEN clapping MARTHA pic.twitter.com/0oxhfKEbes — WinterizedCovfefe (@mason_black) September 30, 2021

I hope it ends with them in bed, Snoop in a deep a restful slumber nestled in the crook of Martha's arm. As she watches his head bob with her breathing, she whispers softly "It's a good thing." — Lantern Slade 🌹 (@TheLanternSlade) September 30, 2021

I think they can both compartmentalize very well and keep their business time and their hot and heavy time separate. — Erika with a K (@imaginaryerika) September 30, 2021

Alas, those who are waiting for a “Snooptha,” “Snartha,” or (my favorite) “Marthdogg” super couple will be waiting a very long time.

Snoop Dogg has been married to his longtime manager and wife, Shante, for many years. They’ve been together since high school.

And even when they came close to divorce, the Doggfather realized that he had to get it together.

“I was trying to get a divorce, but I went back home and I fell back in love with my wife and kids,” he said. “I understand that I need my wife and my kids in my life—so I threw the papers away. I don’t want to get a divorce. So if you hear about a divorce, it’ll be my wife divorcing me. It won’t be me divorcing her…And I made a mistake, so I’m trying to get back right.”