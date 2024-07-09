Tyga & Sabrina Claudio’s Joint Post Has Social Media Talking 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyga and Sabrina Claudio shared a trio of cozy beach sunset images, sparking a flurry of rumors from confused fans.

Tyga and Sabrina Claudio caused quite the stir online after posting a trio of pics on the gram.

On Monday (July 8), the pair shared a trio of photos on Instagram featuring Tyga and Claudio in a series of intimate poses. The images show them getting cozy and embracing tenderly while enjoying the sunset at the beach.

The captionless post caused confusion, sparking both dating rumors and whispers of a possible collab. Fans flooded the comment section with reactions to the photos, many in disbelief.

“Wait wut?? Sabrina please not this dude,” one person wrote while another added, “It’s giving PR move lol.” A third said, “I hoooooooope this is just a music video.”

Other fans noted Sabrina Claudio’s resemblance to Tyga’s ex Kylie Jenner.

The comment, “We all thought this was Kylie button >>>>>>,” was liked over 17,000 times. “You definitely saw Kylie in her,” read another comment.

Tyga and Kyle Jenner dated on and off for three years before splitting in 2017. Their age-gap romance caused controversy, but the love affair continued, with the couple reportedly getting matching tattoos.

Rumors of their relationship surfaced a few months after the “Sensei” hitmaker broke up with Blac Chyna. The couple called it quits in 2014 after welcoming son, King Cairo Stevenson in 2012.

Tyga previously dated Avril Lavigne in 2023, but the couple reportedly broke up less than four months after making their romance official.