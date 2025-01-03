Tyrese Explains Why He Won’t Marry His Girlfriend With Her Present On Video—Things Get Dicey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese and his girlfriend may not be on the same page when it comes to their relationship timeline, and according to the 1992 film star its because of his previous romance.

In a candid and playful Instagram livestream with his girlfriend Zellie Timothy, the R&B singer and actor gave fans a glimpse into the quirky dynamic of their relationship during an eyebrow-raising exchange. As the couple bantered about traveling and marriage, Zellie playfully accusing Tyrese of not wanting to tie the knot after a fan insitigated the conversation.

“He doesn’t want to marry me,” Timothy teased, prompting Tyrese to respond with a mix of humor and clarity. “I don’t want to marry you? What do you mean, babe?” he asked, laughing off her comment before addressing the real reason behind his hesitation.

“It’s not true,” he said. “I’m just waiting on my divorce to be finalized so I can get into this new paperwork.”

Despite the back-and-forth, Tyrese emphasized his love for Timothy, brushing off the playful tension.

“She’s just talking sh#t,” he said, lightheartedly attributing her remarks to the effects of Tequila. The couple continued to share affectionate exchanges, with Timothy adding, “I love you,” to which Tyrese replied, “I love you.”

The livestream concluded with Tyrese offering fans his signature words of wisdom.

“Appreciate the love, y’all,” he said. “Happy birthday, happy new year. Be safe out there. Do the best you can with what you have, man. Keep love alive,” he said.

Though it appears as though the subject of marriage could dbe causing some friction in their relationship, Timothy would be smart to follow her partner’s lead — given his two previous experiences with the sanctity of holy matrimony between man and woman. Tyrese first married Norma Mitchell in 2007. They ended up calling it quits in 2009, though they share a daughter together named Shayla. Additionally, Tyrese’s ongoing divorce from fitness influencer Samantha Lee has been making headlines since their split in 2020. The two share a daughter, Soraya, and have been navigating the complexities of co-parenting while finalizing their divorce proceedings. With the legal process still underway, Tyrese’s lighthearted comments about “new paperwork” suggest he’s eager to move forward while respecting the current chapter of his life.

Watch the quirky video in the post above.