Usher Reveals Getting “The JAY-Z Call” Was As Mysterious & Legendary As You’d Imagine

When HOV calls, you pick up the first ring!

Yes, it’s true that JAY-Z and Roc Nation have tapped Usher to take the stage at Allegiant Stadium as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11, 2024.

While discussing the details of his upcoming blockbuster performance in a recent interview, Usher spoke about the moment he got the call from Hov giving him the green light for the big day. While it’s not exactly how I envisioned the JAY-Z call would be—it still seems really f###ing cool, especially from the perspective of a 30-year vet.

“Oh, man, I didn’t… Well, I mean, you know, me and the big homie [JAY-Z], we talk often,” Usher said in part. “But when I got this call… he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.'”

Though initially confused, Usher eventually caught on as he continued, “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ he’s like ‘The Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.'” And of course Usher was in agreement with with JAY-Z’s proposition. “But no question, yeah,” Usher said before adding, “And it was like this was destined to happen.”

To be honest, I had always imagined getting the JAY-Z call would play out in some sort of covert scenario. I always pictured you answering some mysterious no-caller ID number mid-day and immediately hearing some indiscernible Reasonable Doubt song playing softly in the background while HOV starts talking business immediately. A random direct deposit notification arrives simultaneously as digital NDA contracts hit your email. You know, real corporate thuggin’ thyp ish. Nevertheless, this is stil pretty cool.

Y’all think Usher can top Rihanna’s solo smoke show of a performance from last year?

Check out the full interview below.