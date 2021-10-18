VERZUZ RUMORS: Where Was Kool G Rap?

The battle with KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane was as epic as advertised! I was not there, but I saw the whole thing with my own two bad eyes! The rumors I heard before the battle was that Big Daddy Kane was going to come out and bring the whole Juice Crew. I heard a lot of stuff actually, but one thing I heard for SURE was that DJ/producer Marley Marl and legendary emcee Kool G Rap would be there! These are rumors people! Those two didn’t show up to the epic event at the Barclays in Brooklyn.

From the stage, Kool G Rap ran down a number of rappers, including Slick Rick, Rakim, and Kool G Rap. He stated that the Kool Genius Of Rap “declined” the appearance that had hundreds of thousands of viewers on multiple platforms. Why would such a dope emcee pass on such a big look? Simply put: Kool G Rap has found God. I do not know all the details, but he apparently passed on Verzuz for “religious reasons.”

This has been the word for quite some time. I think that is commendable of him because a lot of people would have no issue with taking the money for spitting a few bars. Of course, maybe the money was short! Who knows!? One thing is for sure, a lot of people were looking for Kool G Rap and he became more of a topic in absence than being there. That may have been the first time I saw “The Symphony” performed without all the members. WOW.

At any rate, G Rap was missed. I guess I hope he is doing well and happy with his life at this point.

Here you go…