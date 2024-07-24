Vince Staples Appears To Respond To Hip-Hop Twitter Fan Debate Comparing Him To J. Cole

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out what Twitter had to say about J. Cole and Vince Staples in the latest heated Hip-Hop debate.

Vince Staples has seemingly responded, begrudgingly at that, to the debate raging on Twitter regarding who the better MC is—himself or J. Cole.

While it’s unclear exactly how the debate started, Twitter (X) users managed to generate enough tweets for both J. Cole and Vince Staples to become trending topics on the platform. From comparing the two rapper’s full discographies to point-for-point contrasting their lyrical styles, the fans on rap Twitter fought tooth and nail over who currently has the more respectable legacy.

However, early on in the debate, the Long Beach rapper appeared to stumble upon the spirited debate upon discovering he was a trending topic, and reacted to the discourse with frustration and overall angst.

“You n##### need jobs,” Vince wrote in the first tweet. He followed up in another, “So passionate about hip hop but I’ve yet to see one of you weird ass n###as break dance.”

Overall, it’s hard not to sympathize with Vince, considering a multitude of the takes within the debate centered around personal opinion, rather than true constructive criticism of either MC. In fact, one of the early takes that kicked off the entire discourse essentially qualified Vince as a much less capable rapper than J. Cole.

“There’s not a single thing Vince Staples does better than J. Cole,” the user @AllRapTakes wrote in a tweet. “I’d also rather listen to the top half of Cole’s discography over Vince’s (since people wanna use discog as a cop out).”

Another user countered, “Vince makes better albums and comes up with better concepts and unique production.”

Some users theorized the root of the comparisons stem from the lack of respect J. Cole fans have for him as a formidable artist.

“The J. Cole disrespect on this app is unreal. Mfs be saying “I’m a J Cole fan but-” no mf you are not. If you were, you would put some respect on his name and won’t say any random ass n###a clears him “in every aspect,” a user wrote in a tweet.

Other users opted to ring in other rappers to prove a point, including a user who tweeted, “Vince Staples absolutely has a better discography than Cole. So does ScHoolboy. So do a lot of rappers lmao.”

Overall, the entire thing turned into a giant digital pissing match over which artist makes better music, fueled by subjective and watered-down t##-for-tat retorts weaponizing J. Cole and Vince Staple’s discographies.

Check out the post above for additional responses from fans.