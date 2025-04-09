Wack 100 Accuses Ray Jay Of Stealing His Car & Alleges He’s Losing His Mind

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 claims Ray J is currently somewhere in Florida.

Wack 100 has come forward with some troubling allegations about Ray J while attempting to raise alarm about the state of his mental health.

On Tuesday (April 8), the Cash Money West music executive went off on a rant during a livestream and claimed Ray J had committed grand theft auto after taking off in one of his vehicles. In the process of getting viewers up to speed on the situation, Wack 100 also accused Ray J of doing the dash across state lines.

“Ray J stole my vehicle,” Wack 100 said in part. “I don’t know what’s going on. I’m getting worried about it. He stole my vehicle, bro. Two and a half days ago, I checked the tracker and he cleared on it in Florida somewhere.”

Wack 100 then issued a call-to-action to his viewers in an attempt to get Ray J’s attention.

“Tag him,” he said. “Yeah, he ain’t picking up. Willie [Ray J], come on, bro.”

Wack 100 went on to express his anxiety over the matter, seemingly appealing to Ray J and assuring him he’s not even necessarily worried about the vehicle at this point.

“Listen, man, like, listen, I don’t give a f### about the car,” he said. “I’m concerned about you. You ain’t got to steal nothing as always, bro. But what is you on?”

He further stressed the importance of securing the automobile, not because he’s particularly pressed for wheels, but due to the content that lie in the car.

“I need to like check, bro,” he said. “It’s a duffel bag in the trunk with all kind of drives and all kind of s### in it. Well, can you please secure them, please?”

Wack 100 concluded the video pleading with Ray J to reach out to him, both expressing his love for him while also alleging his belief that the “One Wish” singer could be suffering from some kind of mental break.

“Little Willie, like, bro, what did you want?” he questioned rhetorically. “You tripping, my n####, like you’ve been losing your mind. Ray J, tap in, my n####. You see me calling like this s### don’t make no sense at all. G######, my n####. I love you, little bro, but you got me hot right now on real. You got me on fire.”

Ray J and Wack 100 have been at odds for a few years now, due to his ex-manager peddling his claims that he has another version of the infamous adult tape he created with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. In September 2021 Ray J has slammed Wack 100 for bringing up the sex tape drama over claims he has more explicit footage.

Responding to the reports via Instagram, Ray writes: “This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar (sic) – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now, and my job is to be a great parent and put them (kids) first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh (shaking my head).”