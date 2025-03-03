Wack 100 Throws Gang Blogger Under Bus Over Nipsey Hussle Disrespect

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blacc Sam confronted a Crip blogger at the Marathon Burger opening, leading to speculation that he was there on behalf of Wack 100—something Wack quickly denied, calling out the individual for gathering intel.

Blacc Sam confronted Crip-affiliated blogger Rocstar2800 during the grand opening of Marathon Burger on Saturday (March 1), making it clear that certain individuals weren’t welcome at the establishment. Sam reportedly told the blogger to “go ride” on those who have disrespected his late brother, Nipsey Hussle, rather than appearing at a venue created in Nipsey’s honor.

There were rumors that this blogger might have been gathering information for Wack 100. However, the veteran music manager (and Blood affiliate) quickly denied these claims, stating that he didn’t send anyone to observe Blacc Sam or the Marathon Burger launch. Wack 100 also mentioned that he supports the new business and was unhappy about being connected to the situation.

Interestingly, the blogger was apparently collecting information and then sharing it with Wack 100 voluntarily. Wack responded by publicly calling out the blogger for this behavior, creating an unusual situation where the information-gatherer was himself exposed.

Wack 100 goes off on Rocstar2800 for mentioning his name during his altercation with Blacc Sam:



“You got marked out.” pic.twitter.com/ZMPr8d64uS — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 2, 2025

Nipsey’s legacy continues to attract attention, and some speculate this might have been an attempt to test how close someone could get to Blacc Sam and the Marathon brand. But that’s just me.

Hopefully, this situation won’t escalate further. Blacc Sam has worked hard to preserve his brother’s legacy, and Marathon Burger should be a place to celebrate that achievement rather than a venue for controversy.

Wishing peace and protection for all involved.

Please support Marathon Burger at 7507 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046.