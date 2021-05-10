Was Saweetie Begging For Money Or What?

So, Saweetie was on the beach, or boardwalk essentially asking for donations – people say. And this was for what she is calling “pretty b#tch summer” donations on Santa Monica out there in Cali. Now, a lot of people were making a big deal out of this because they assume that, for some reason, she was really asking for donations. Like for real, for real! I never once thought that that was the case but it seems like a lot of people did.

Saweetie is sending me 😭😭 not the donations pic.twitter.com/nbygrx17zO — kayla ✍🏾 (@that90clubs1) May 8, 2021

That said, it seems like Saweetie is in a bit of a crisis mode now that this gossip this has some legs. People are really believing that she’s asking for money, and with her relationship with Quavo going kaput, that adds to it all. The other thing, I saw was just a real lack of enthusiasm from the audience and Saweetie herself. I don’t know, I just don’t get it. If there was a gag, people didn’t really get it.

So where are we with all this? It seems like now they are doing damage control and trying to clean up the story and state that she wasn’t actually begging for money. I think they are about to show up on some major media outlet to explain. I know she’s not really out there asking for money like the rest of us so this may have been the plan all along.

So the thing I am curious about is is this all to prove that she can do her own thing without Quavo?