Saweetie Getting Over Quavo By Working And Planning To Make $900 Million

Saweetie is getting over her breakup with Quavo by getting to the money.

Saweetie hurled herself into her craft to aid in healing her broken heart following her split from fellow rapper Quavo.

The “Tap In” hitmaker announced her breakup with the Migos star in March and in a Twitter statement, insinuated Quavo’s cheating had led to the breakdown of their nearly three-year affair – claims he dismissed.

Now Saweetie has opened up regarding the failed relationship in a frank cover interview for W Magazine.

She was happy to direct her attention to the publication’s photoshoot on the very day she went public with the announcement.

“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody. And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke,” she said. “I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, ‘I can deal with all this later.'”

Saweetie revealed her busy schedule became her savior while she sought to cope with the agony of the breakup.

“Work is what I love most,” Saweetie explained. “What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot.”

The hip-hop star had already been giving extra attention to specific goals she wanted to establish for her future throughout the COVID shutdown.

Saweetie is intending to take action to transform her dreams into reality.

“In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle,” Saweetie revealed.

“Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? If I want to be a fashion girl, how far do I go with that? If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life.”

She has since become set on becoming a business tycoon and intends to one day hit a net worth of $900 million.

“I look at Rihanna. I look at Kylie (Jenner). I look at all the girls who are working in the worlds that I’m in,” she continued. “I kind of averaged out the money between all these women I admire, and $900 million is the number. So if I’m having a bad day, I’m just like, ‘$900 million, girl! Go!'”