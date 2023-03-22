Was Tekashi 6ix9ine Set Up In Gym Beat Down?



Tekashi69 has finally gotten got. The Brooklyn-based, loudmouthed, rambunctious, rapper has been beaten up in a Florida gym. He was reportedly in the sauna when the assault happened. Some folks cheered, some folks jeered, and others wer indifferent. The guy looks so small and frail in that video that it’s hard to feel joy, because you can tell that he was beaten up by several bigger men. And, remember, this is all the result of him “snitching” on some bad Blood guys in Brooklyn. But, they say, what goes around comes around. But is this street justice or something else?



You know the Internet is going to do what it does. And, it seems like early detectives are suggesting that the rapper, who does not rap so much anymore, was actually set up!!! The truth is, it would be very difficult for 3 or so guys to randomly come upon Tekashi69 in the gym, and then everybody decides uniformly to pummel him bloody. They stomped him out!



And here in lies the rumor. The word on the street is that he was actually set up. And that those that beat him down were actually notified, or previously knew where he would be. That is very interesting, correct? These guys were brazen! One of them even said “I want to be famous” and “you should put me in this video!” The whole thing is very, very suspicious.



If you notice, when Tekashi69 begins to leave the area of the assault, he turns around and starts to come back. To me, this suggests he knew someone in the crew of assailants. They were not there to kill him, and he knew that, in my opinion. In my opinion, his demeanor was “this is fkd up.” Remember one of them said, “I’m a fan.” I think this was some sort of discipline or a “check.” I believe in order to make it and also be safe, Tekkie had to swim with some bigger sharks than the ones he pi$$ed off and it has bitten him BIG TIME.



What next?!