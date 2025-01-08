We Heard What Vybz Kartel Thinks But Does WWE Believe Drake Won Kendrick Lamar Beef?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tap in to see how the controversial rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is still a hot topic in pop culture.

It seems there are a few loud voices among the majority, namely Vybz Kartel and well-known professional wrestling veteran Kofi Kingston, who believe Drake got the best of Kendrick Lamar during their rap battle last year.

Why does what they’re saying right now matter more than six months after the first shots were fired in the battle between the two rap titans? Mainly because they’re shouting their opinions from the proverbial mountain tops between two of the biggest communication channels within pop culture: media and sports (to an extent).

In case you missed it, more than 17,000 fans gathered at the newly constructed Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California to be apart of the live broadcast of WWE “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix. Along with Hulk Hogan getting booed by thousands of attendees, wrestlers Xavier Woods and Kingston egged the crowd on to indirectly heckle the “Not Like Us” hitmaker in his own backyard.

“Think about it, for what, the past six months, y’all have been elevating this trash rapper, Kendrick Lamar?” Xavier Woods said. Kingston piggybacked off of Woods, saying, “Boo him [Kendrick Lamar] we think he sucks too, boo him!”

“Yes, yes! Boo him!” he said. “So you’re not mad at us, you’re mad at Kendrick Lamar because Drake won the beef, right?”

"Think about the past 6 months yall been elevating this trash rapper Kendrick Lamar" – Xavier Woods



then Kofi Kingston said Drake won the beef 🤣🤣🤣#RawOnNetflix #WWERaw #WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/m4I8BFpGfd https://t.co/vqCbcP5hSG — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 7, 2025

Additionally, Vybz Kartel dropped a bombshell pulled quote in his recent interview with Billboard in which he appeared to pull a Mariah Carey when asked about Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m not a fan of Kendrick,” he said. “I don’t even listen to Kendrick, so I wouldn’t know. What does he rap? I saw it on the Internet, but no disrespect to the dude, I hear him, but I don’t listen to him.”

As Kartel continued, he told Billboard, “Drake is a better and bigger artist. Drake is more in tune with Jamaica and the culture,” he added.

The most ironic thing about these two public slights against Kendrick Lamar has to be that they follow the rumored Drake leak in which the Toronto rapper appears to shrug the beef off as a low priority item on his to-do list.

Watch the clip in the post above.