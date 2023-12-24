Westside Gunn Debunks Theory Boldy James Couldn’t Survive With Nas In ’90s Era Hip-Hop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It’s Griselda against the entire world and all eras of Hip-Hop!

Westside Gunn has voiced his disapproval of a fan theory involving his Griselda labelmate Boldy James in the ’90s era rappers such as Nas. In a recent Twitter (X) post, Gunn responded to a remark from a user who appeared to be upset that James was being compared to Nas. The entire discourse stemmed from a tweet another Twitter user wrote.

“Did I just see Boldy James in the same sentence with Nasir Jones,” the user wrote. “Y’all be talking crazy on here for traction. But it’s all love.”

From there, another user added their two cents—alleging that James wouldn’t have even been able to survive in the same era as Nas.

“This is disrespectful to the culture,” they said. “Boldy James wouldn’t know how to move back in the 90s when n##### was dodging literal bullets everyday in the street. And then, you had to be outside all the time to make good music. Let’s not even talk about the music lol.”

Gunn jumped in the thread at this point and tore the user to shreds, reminding the social media critic that James’ reputation is as pure in his hometown as it is in the rap game at large.

“Stupid Man!!!!” he began. “This why I hate the internet a copywriter from Lagos gonna tell us @BoldyJames couldn’t move n the 90s like he don’t move everyday n Detroit, Boldy 1 of the realest this game ever scene n real life no rap s###, have opinions on rap but don’t discredit real st. S##t.”

Do y’all agree with the fan and think James wouldn’t survive in the ’90s era or do you think Gunn is right and these fan theories, and or loaded opinions, are getting out of control?

