What Are Cam’ron, Mase And Jadakiss Cooking Up?

Jadakiss, Mase and Cam’ron are cooking up something at The Apollo, but does this mean something crazier is on deck? The rumors are on fire.

This weekend there is going to be something crazy happening at the Apollo Theater in New York City. First of all, Mase, Cam’ron and Jadakiss are convening for an epic concert. Why is this epic? If you need to be told the answer, I am selling tickets to my Hip-Hop school. Seriously, they are all parts of several hometown movements that changed the culture – mostly for the better! Ruff Ryders, Bad Boy, Dipset and more. On top of that, all have supreme talents that can be transferred to the stage.

This happens tomorrow. Click here to get tickets, if they are still available. Anyway, we are excited, because this is a one-time event. It is about to be crazy. There are several intersections too. The Lox and Mase were on Bad Boy. Cam and Mase were in Children of the Corn with the late, great Big L. And there is more, but you get the picture. They all hit the streets and the charts.

This was supposed to be a tour, but the tour never came to fruition last year.

Mase blamed Diddy, but we never got much more than that. Nevertheless, this show has sparked several rumors. First rumor is: are these three titans in rap working on music together? I find it cool, because a few years ago, Cam and Mase were beefing. That first Cam diss “The Oracle” showed us one thing more than anything else: Mase still got it. Jada is still killing it and has the lead single from “The Godfather of Harlem” show. Will they start doing more? Only time will tell.

And then there is the legendary Apollo. Just last night the Harlem-located business hosted a show with Lil Kim and friends. I heard it was packed! The thing is, this was almost a “secret show,” according to one of my sources. The word is The Apollo has a bunch of incredible shows on deck. I hope to be more in the know about what they are cooking up. Stand by!

In the meantime, check this out! Kim brought them out! Even the “littler Kim” aka Lola Brooke!

Remy Ma!

Looking great!

By the way, Mase got his own day the other day…what a day!