What Does Jada Pinkett-Smith Post After Violent Oscar’s Slap?

To date, the 2022’s Oscar’s are proving to be the most historic. However, the physical shenanigans are the fodder for this contentious hot topic. So now, Jada Pinkett-Smith makes an interesting post after the violent Oscar’s slap. So, just what does she have to share?

It just so happens, that the agitated encounter quickly followed an incredulous look from the veteran actress. After, her hubby of many years, got the non-verbal signal, Will was on go-time. Well, at this point, the rest is history.

Thus far, a tremendous amount of speculation still surrounds the incident. In fact, an assorted amount of respected people have been forthcoming with their individual beliefs. However, the chanteuse seems to have lost her voice. Whatever, the case may be, the public is piping up.

In any event, the previously shared social media posts can be viewed a couple of different ways. So, is Will hinting at the spectacular events to come? Or, is the married couple simply enjoying one another’s shared sense of humor? Finally, the alopecia advocate shares her truth.

Since the epic incident, the veteran host is finally breaking her silence. “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” reads a candid Instagram graphic. There it is, Jada Pinkett-Smith offers up her insight.

Of course, her hubby has already retired his pimp hand. A penned apology seems to imply Smith’s tremendous remorse. Rather, than delivering it in a public forum, the Best Actor, too believes in the power of social media.

All things considered, is the epic slap that has been heard around the world working to elevate Jada’s profile?