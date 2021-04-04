What Happened To Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Forehead Diamond?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
What happened to Lil Uzi’s forehead diamond?
In the midst of all of that drama with the City Girls, and Southside, Lil Uzi Vert did not have his Vision pink diamond in his forehead. He thinks I didn’t see it!
But the pink diamond, that cost about $24 million, was not there. Remember, at one point that big pink rock was bleeding as it was embedded directly into his skin. Furthermore the street started talking immediately about snatching it out of his head like Thanos did the vision. I’m not sure what the reason was, be at health or hood, but it’s not there. Don’t let southside get a hold of him with a pink diamond in his head! All the insurance in the world won’t get it back.
Lil Uzi Worried He Could Die After Bloody Reaction To $24 Million Diamond Forehead Implant
At any rate, I have not seen that he’s got it removed any where. In fact, the guy that gave him the implant is doing press! I hope he is keeping it real! By the way, there re claims that the diamond didn’t cost all that.
In other Lil Uzi Vert news, JT wanted to make sure that y’all stay out of their business, even though they were on Instagram live. But it seems like they are all good. The city girls are not going to break up over Lil Uzi Vert and JT made it clear that she and Young miami are still friends. Jeez. She’s really cussing out her own friends and fans.