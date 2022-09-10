What Happened To The Lil Kim / Megan Thee Stallion Song?

Lil Kim dropped a remix for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B,” but it was taken off streaming services within hours. What happened?

There was a remix that was being promoted and it featured Megan Thee Stallion and the legendary Lil Kim. We had the exclusive! And I was proud to break the news! However, all did not work out according to plan, b.

The “Plan B” remix was taken off line as quickly as it came. The song was banging and it had Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim trading bars back-and-forth on the song. However, something went wrong. The song was only up for a couple of hours. Before I continue, it does live online in an un-official capacity. After listening, it is clear that Kim just busted a rap and then they added Meg’s original song.

What went wrong?

At the moment, nobody knows what actually happened. There are some rumors though. Some people have suggested that the song was not official and people put it out before it was sanctioned. And that resulted in the abrupt takedown. But, there were other rumors that may few why it was removed. 50 Cent immediately started up with Lil’ Kim, stating that Kim was talking about Nicki Minaj‘s child in the song. Kim brush that off, admitting that she was talking about an ex!

And that is when her ex came into the picture. Mr. Papers is her former dude & baby daddy and he immediately responded to the takedown.

A lot of people have speculated that 50 Cent or Nicki Minaj had the song moved, but that does not seem to be the case. The reality is is Megan Thee Stallion never posted the song on her Instagram or her YouTube channel. It just seems that for some reason, both parties were not on board with this song. And that does not mean Meg did it. It is more feasible that her label shut it down.

That said, we wish all the best for Kim, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

