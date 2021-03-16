What? Kodak Black Comes For Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Honestly, I wish Kodak Black would just put out an album. The Florida-based rapper recently got out of jail, but he didn’t stop there. He started up instantly with drumming up controversy and conversation around his out of the booth antics. The rapper smooshed his son in the face with a handful of birthday cake. He recently says he inspired Jay Z. And now he’s spewing that Megan Thee Stallion owes him money for some lingo he says he invented. This guy is 23 years old. I hope he lasts.
So here’s the gist of it all. Kodak Black, back in the day, before jail, said a phrase, “drive the boat“ and claims that it has been stolen. Megan Thee Stallion, coming off of three Grammy wins on Sunday, used that phrase a couple years ago and even made it more popular. To my recollection, she did not use it for clout or to jump start her career. She used it to entice people to party and drink bad liquor.
By the way, this is not the first time he’s called Meg out.
