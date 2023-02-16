What’s The Message Pusha T And Lil Nas X Are Sending? [Pics]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pusha T and Lil Nas X and a hose of others showed up at fashion week and suddenly the questions came.

I promise this is not a loaded question. It is a question and I would like the answer. First of all, I do not know what the answer is and I do not have a speculative answer either. I simply seek understanding. So, here is the deal. Pusha T hit the New York Fashion Week scene in a most major way. King Push, Whoopi Goldberg, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X, and others attended the Thom Browne show!

So, of course the internet went into hysterics over the fact that our neighborhood Pusha has a doggie pocketbook. I think it’s OK for folks to have questions, just off the strength of being fans for like 20 years or more. And then there was another picture that is also in circulation.

Lil Nas X with Johnny Suh, Pusha T & Queen Latifah at Thom Browne’s NYFW 2023. pic.twitter.com/srTAkaxcGd — God’s Favorite 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@StephTheMajor) February 16, 2023

And this is the one where I was just wondering. the socks match but are on the opposite legs. I am just wondering why…how…what? You know, just how did this come about? I must say, I am very ignorant to this sort of world and so I want to know what is the deal here. Do you know? Hit me in the comments and that’s where I’ll be!