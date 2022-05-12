What’s Up With The Reports Megan’s Foot Injury Was A Result Of Glass?

Can we finally get to the trial already!? The latest in a series of “things,” social media was crazy over the recent report that Megan Thee Stallion sustained injuries from a stepping on glass. As you know, Megan is clear: she was shot by Tory Lanez.
But check this out!
I am not sure what the deal is, but there’s no official reports that verify this information. There was a report that that came through Yahoo News by way of VIBE magazine. But the VIBE report was deleted, with a partial article still on Yahoo.
So, is this report bogus? There’s a whole NAME attached! At first, I googled and got “Anthony Loffredo is a famous tattoo man, Internet personality and social media star. He transformed his body into an Alien.” But when I fixed it to add “Anthony J. Loffredo,” I did get some results on the doctor that reportedly treated Megan. That’s about it.
So, is this BS?
I am not a journalist or a doctor, but I do find it interesting that nobody has reported on this – even to shoot it down. And then VIBE deletes their report. What do you guys think?
This is how I feel!
I don’t even have hair like that!