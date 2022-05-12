What’s Up With The Reports Megan’s Foot Injury Was A Result Of Glass?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The saga of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continues on! But this time, the disconnect between social media and the actual media looms!

Can we finally get to the trial already!? The latest in a series of “things,” social media was crazy over the recent report that Megan Thee Stallion sustained injuries from a stepping on glass. As you know, Megan is clear: she was shot by Tory Lanez.

But check this out!

I am not sure what the deal is, but there’s no official reports that verify this information. There was a report that that came through Yahoo News by way of VIBE magazine. But the VIBE report was deleted, with a partial article still on Yahoo.

So, is this report bogus? There’s a whole NAME attached! At first, I googled and got “Anthony Loffredo is a famous tattoo man, Internet personality and social media star. He transformed his body into an Alien.” But when I fixed it to add “Anthony J. Loffredo,” I did get some results on the doctor that reportedly treated Megan. That’s about it.

So, is this BS?

I am not a journalist or a doctor, but I do find it interesting that nobody has reported on this – even to shoot it down. And then VIBE deletes their report. What do you guys think?

This is how I feel!

I don’t even have hair like that!