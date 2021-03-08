White People Were Forced Into “Coming To America,” “Coming 2 America” Shakes Things Up!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
“Coming 2 America” took over the world last weekend. That is something that is hard to do in these days and times. But, they did it. One thing that shocked me was the original movie,”Coming To America” was supposed to be an all-black cast. But, guess what they were not going to have? AN ALL BLACK MOVIE! So, they were allegedly forced into putting somebody white in the movie. Arsenio Hall talked about it in a recent movie.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! put the word out there.
“I love Louie, but I think we were forced to put Louie in it. We were forced to put in a white person,” Arsenio Hall said.
Eddie Murphy said, “They were like, ‘There has to be a white person in the movie.’ I was like, ‘What?’ So who was the funniest white guy around? We knew Louie was cool, so that’s how Louie got in the movie.” Paramount Pictures INSISTED the film not have an all Black cast!
“It was official. I had a list. They gave me a list with three white guys. They said, ‘Who would you rather work with?’ I said, ‘Louie.’” Louie also appears in the sequel of the movie, making IT TOO a non-all-Black-everything cast.
The movie had just about everybody talking! It “leaked” a day early. But, then it seemed like there was a civil war of opinions that had everybody either hating or loving the movie! I thought it was cool! Nothing was going to top the original, so this was ambitious to begin with. I think some people looked at this – a movie made 30 years ago – and felt like that exact magic could be recreated. Not possible. They toned down the rating, because is NYC really R-rated like it was back in the day? Not so much! The new movie is representative of the times.
Congrats to all!