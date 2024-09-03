Who Is Ice Spice Losing Tons of Followers and Streams?

Ice Spice seems to be losing a lot of followers, but what is really going on?

Something’s going on. Ice Spice has been steadily losing followers over the last year. Most recently, she lost 540,000 Instagram followers. This loss would be cool if something happened due to some major event, but it occurred over just 12 days. Today alone, she lost 8,000 followers, according to @thepopflop.

The platform didn’t offer any significant reasoning for this loss, but let’s take their word for it. Maybe we can get to the bottom of it all. I doubt even a significant number of religious followers are involved, but there have been recent allegations that she was throwing up devil signs. This isn’t the first time she’s been accused of this; it seems to happen repeatedly. Of course, she has denied these allegations, but there are a few instances where it looks like she’s just throwing random signs with her hands. Personally, I don’t think there’s any affiliation with the Illuminati and the pop rapper.

Moving on, 2022 was Ice Spice’s breakout year. But in 2024, when her debut album dropped, we’ve seen much less of a breakout and more of a decline. She lost millions of followers on Spotify. Most recently, it seems she lost 39 million monthly listeners over a year. There are likely several reasons behind this. Some say that Spotify removed bots from the platform, while others attribute it to a decline in Ice Spice’s popularity. It could just be a combination of factors.

Last but not least, and this is the most frivolous thing: Ice Spice has lost a lot of weight lately. That booty is not as big as it used to be. I like a big booty! So, when she started shedding weight as if it wasn’t attractive. Maybe some people stopped following because of that. She literally has a song called “Phat Butt.” How can you have a song with that title and a flat butt? Just kidding—her backside is hardly flat!

There is a good side to all of this. Despite everything, Ice Spice is still one of the most streamed rappers ever. She’s got streams in the billions. The same goes for her Instagram. Although she’s lost half a million followers, she still has upwards of 12 million followers on the platform. She is not like us, struggling to gain followers. She’s doing quite well.

Now, the big question is: Can she bring the artistic side that captivates our ears like she’s captivated our minds and l####?

I still follow you, Isis! I’m going to stream the album now!