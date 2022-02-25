Why Did Bow Wow Clap Back At “Corny” Classification?

Seeing that, a seemingly innocuous assertion comes to the attention of Lil’ Bow Wow. Although, this now viral meme begs the question, “Why are the people on this list considered corny?” However, he takes issues. In fact, Bow Wow claps back the “corny” classification. But, why does he take offense?

Of course, the now infamous assertion includes a host of notable folks. With this in mind, seven men working within the Entertainment field are under discussion. Furthermore, this post includes the likes of Logic, Nick Cannon, Childish Gambino, Bow Wow, Drake, Wayne Brady and Will Smith. So, Shad hops onto the comment section and offers a lengthy response.

Specifically, Kid Gangsta emphatically replies to the declaration. Although, the spotlight’s glare continues to illuminate his actions, both positive and negative. However, the established entrepreneur makes mention of his array of accomplishments.

Particularly, Mr. Moss appears confident with the man he has become. So, the adamant entertainer takes the time to break down his contributions to the culture. “Cuz we ain’t beefn w n#####? Because we aint shooting at n#####? This corny s### got all the b###### tho i guess they like htis corny s###,” he includes.

Next, the ATLien transplant delves deeper into his perspective. “Corny but all this money,” then he adds, “Corny because n##### ain’t got pending cases…”

On the whole, to combat the glib announcement, Bow Wow has many words. So, to find out more of his mindset be certain to read though the entire comment.

So, with this in mind is Bow Wow truly corny?