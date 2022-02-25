Of course, K.R.I.T. iz here! In fact, since 2012, he continues to officially release timeless music. So, why is Big K.R.I.T. alerting critics, “I’m not trapped in a box?”

Thus far, to Hip-Hop, Krizzle adds his signature perspective. As a matter of fact, his most recent effort, Digital Roses Don’t Die sublimely symbolizes his creativity. However, it is his artistry which is definitely piquing the interest of his day-one supporters.

Moreover, as the Meridian wordsmith constantly evolves his talent, his work will demonstrate such. On the other hand, his entrenched supporters may not be ready for the evolution. At the same time, the “The Vent” narrator openly addresses his critics.

For the purpose of organically interacting with his fanbase, the Mississippi MC, utilizes the power of social media. With this intention, a Reddit-backed #AskKRIT question and answer session ensues. Again, many of the exchanges are also appearing on Twitter.

Correspondingly, the dope lyricist candidly converses with the public. Soon, an intrigued individual pens an ardent inquiry. So, about his fifth studio album, the Roses rep responds to its examination.

Big K.R.I.T. On Lingering Criticism

“@BigK.R.I.T. loved the album! But whats your response to those fans who didn’t, due to the content change and the amount of singing vs rapping ? #AskKrit,” asks the concerned Twitter user. Immediately, the “Pick Up The Pace” rapper acknowledges the probe.

Thank you for listening. I appreciate it all the same. Ill continue to grow as an artist and create from the heart. Im thankful that I can share my words…singing or rapping. https://t.co/wdrFDPYSPI — Big K.R.I.T. (@BIGKRIT) February 22, 2022

Notwithstanding, the implied critique receives this urgent echo. So, the “What U Mean” wordsmith articulates his angle. “Thank you for listening. I appreciate it all the same. Ill continue to grow as an artist and create from the heart. Im thankful that I can share my words…singing or rapping.”

I just wanted to be creative and free. Unlike a sub i'm not trapped in a box. https://t.co/kdyk3SzxkZ — Big K.R.I.T. (@BIGKRIT) February 22, 2022

Above all, Big K.R.I.T. owns his lauded ability. Following, questions concerning his choice to delve “deeper into the R&B realm.” Here, the “Energy” MC readily replies. “I just wanted to be creative and free. Unlike a sub i’m not trapped in a box.”