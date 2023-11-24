Will Diddy Get Hit By The Feds? 50 Cent Comments!

Diddy could have some bigger issues facing him in the future. 50 Cent says what the rumors are whispering.

The world is watching. What is going on with Diddy Combs? Inquiring minds want to know what is going on! I, for one, am shocked and dismayed at the numerous allegations being levied against the man known as “Brother Love.” Where is the love when you have multiple allegations of sexual improprieties against women? Well, Diddy is up to three lawsuits now.

First of all, 50 Cent said the following:

“Damn I told you, I just said and 5,4,3,2 ,1 here they come. Wait till the boys show up.”

It sounds kind of funny, but it flows into a rumor that I got immediately after Cassie filed her massive civil suit. My source said that the 30-something-page indictment would most certainly lead to a whopping settlement for the singer. More significantly, he said she was leaving “breadcrumbs” for the Feds to pick up the case. We know now that the cities of Los Angeles and New York are not pursuing Diddy. But that certainly leaves space for the Feds, as suggested by 50 Cent. Personally, I do not know all the legal ins and outs, but this seems inevitable. What about RICO?

RICO, which stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, is a federal law in the United States designed to combat organized crime and enterprises that engage in a pattern of racketeering activity. RICO charges can be serious and carry significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment. To get hit with RICO charges, a person or entity must be involved in activities that meet certain criteria as defined by the law.

I am not sure that Diddy’s alleged activities could warrant a RICO case, but…I am also not saying it does not. One of his Bad Boy homies just caught a similar sex abuse civil case. And, in the Cassie suit, she charged and Kid Cudi confirmed that his car blew up after being threatened with his car blowing up. There have been numerous allegations of physical fights with J. Cole, Drake and others. Again, I am not a legal eagle so I do not know if this rises to the level of RICO.

According to a legal website:

In most cases, a federal investigation is triggered by the filing of a credible crime report. Sometimes, it may also commence as a result of information law enforcement agents receive from defendants in pending criminal cases who are hoping to receive leniency.

According to the FBI website:

The FBI’s investigative programs include counterterrorism, counterintelligence, cyber, public corruption, civil rights, transnational organized crime…

There are numerous other crimes too, including white-collar crimes.

For the record, Diddy’s lawyers have denied the claims of these accusers and said they are just money-grab attempts.

What do you think?

I’ma listen to Sy Ari Da Kid’s “Racketeering Influenced & Corrupt Organizations”