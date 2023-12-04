Will Jay-Z Drop Secret Birthday Album For Fans?

Jay-Z is rumored to be celebrating his birthday with a new project! Or could it be rooted in his new movie?

Don’t ask me how I get these things, but I get them. The word on the street is that Jay-Z may be dropping a surprise project for this birthday. It has been a very long time since we, the people, got an album from the god MC. Personally, I am really ready for such a thing to happen. But could it?

I am not so sure I believe this is true but let us ponder how such a rumor could have come to pass. There is a new movie coming up called The Book of Clarence and Jay-Z is supposedly slated to release new music for this. Jeymes Samuel‘s Biblical comedy stars Lakeith Stanfield and is slated to hit January 12, 2024.

How many tracks will Jay-Z drop? Any collaboration surprises? We’re all waiting on that. Remember, Jay and Jeymes have real history. They teamed up before for The Harder They Fall in 2021 and also Jay-Z: Legacy in 2017.

4:44 was the thirteenth and most recent solo studio album by Jigga way back in 2017. It was a hit and it definitely set Jay up to be one of the purveyor of so-called Adult Contemporary Hip-Hop. Then he came back crazy with Jay Electronica. I do not know what in the hell is going on, but 2024 would mark seven years since he left. To me, it sounds like the god has his numerology game together. You know Jay knows was seven means!

Do you think Jay could drop a new project this week? I am thinking “No”, but will manage my expectations for now. If we get anything new from Jay, that would be a treat. For the record, I know the site has mentioned this rumor so go back there for more details on how this came to be. I said all that to say…

Happy Birthday, Jay!